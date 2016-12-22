Convicted gas bottle thief nabbed with a stove

A 45-year-old man who previously served time behind bars for stealing bottles of gas, returned before the law courts today charged with theft of a stove.

Winston Leroy King, of Thompson Land, Licorish Village, St Michael, admitted in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to entering Daniel Lowe’s house on December 20 and stealing a stove worth $1,800.

According to the facts presented by Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim, the complainant lives at another location but owns a home in 2nd Avenue, Licorish Village, which is currently unoccupied and undergoing repairs.

It was a call from one of the neighbours that alerted Lowe to the burglary and when the homeowner arrived he noticed that a kitchen window was broken and the doors open.

Lowe also observed that his stove was missing from the kitchen. The break-in was reported to police and the stove was recovered from a residence in the area where it was apparently hidden by King who is well known to the court. He was later arrested.

Today, the accused man admitted before Magistrate Douglas Frederick to entering Lowe’s house and taking the appliance.

However, he claimed that he was sent there by a lady who paid him $15 to remove the stove.

“I took the stove out of there and it was too heavy for I to go up by the track by she with the stove, so I took it by [another residence],” he said.

“Sir I was doing a job. I didn’t know. This house was already open, and I entered,” King explained, stressing that he did not break into Lowe’s place.

“Sir all I does do is work. Sir I making money and I doing foolishness with it, buying drugs. Right now Sir I on drugs, I on cocaine and I pun alcohol and I just need a little help Sir. Nothing else in the house was [taken] but the stove you know,” he said in an impassioned appeal to the magistrate.

However his plea to be remanded at the Psychiatric Hospital was denied.

Instead, King was sentenced to six months at HMP Dodds.