Convicted gas bottle thief nabbed with a stove
A 45-year-old man who previously served time behind bars for stealing bottles of gas, returned before the law courts today charged with theft of a stove.
Winston Leroy King, of Thompson Land, Licorish Village, St Michael, admitted in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to entering Daniel Lowe’s house on December 20 and stealing a stove worth $1,800.
According to the facts presented by Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim, the complainant lives at another location but owns a home in 2nd Avenue, Licorish Village, which is currently unoccupied and undergoing repairs.
It was a call from one of the neighbours that alerted Lowe to the burglary and when the homeowner arrived he noticed that a kitchen window was broken and the doors open.
Lowe also observed that his stove was missing from the kitchen. The break-in was reported to police and the stove was recovered from a residence in the area where it was apparently hidden by King who is well known to the court. He was later arrested.
Today, the accused man admitted before Magistrate Douglas Frederick to entering Lowe’s house and taking the appliance.
However, he claimed that he was sent there by a lady who paid him $15 to remove the stove.
“I took the stove out of there and it was too heavy for I to go up by the track by she with the stove, so I took it by [another residence],” he said.
“Sir I was doing a job. I didn’t know. This house was already open, and I entered,” King explained, stressing that he did not break into Lowe’s place.
“Sir all I does do is work. Sir I making money and I doing foolishness with it, buying drugs. Right now Sir I on drugs, I on cocaine and I pun alcohol and I just need a little help Sir. Nothing else in the house was [taken] but the stove you know,” he said in an impassioned appeal to the magistrate.
However his plea to be remanded at the Psychiatric Hospital was denied.
Instead, King was sentenced to six months at HMP Dodds.
Makes sense
You don’t expect the man to cook lol
Stolen gasbottle + stove = prison
Charles Mitchell LOLLL
A stove? Really?
45 US??????? Man I’m 46 and he looks old enough to be my dad.
I was saying the same thing and I am 49
You will be going home for the holidays… lol
They got heat in Dodds
“Stove and gas bottle” go together like “hand and glove”.
Must cook to eat ….and live.
Sorry chap, try facing the store next time …….with some money.
Man wanted to brew up a pot
Just what I was thinking Jai.
45???? Never!!!!
SO DENNIS,IS IT ALLRIGHT FOR HIM TO THEIF THE STOVE..(JUST ASKING)
Is he on a personal mission to stop people from cooking
Between this story and the other one with the ‘violent foursome”. I am quite entertained . 45 years old you say ?
I KEEP SAYING THIS FOR YEARS,THE BARBADOS EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM,SHOULD TEACH PEOPLE HOW TO BE ENTREPRENEURS,AND NOT FOCUS EVERYTHING ON MATHS,ENGLISH AND SOCIAL SCIENCES,THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THE ABOVE SUBJECTS..
Well the bottle itself won’t work. Lol