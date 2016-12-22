Brathwaite wins ICC T20 performance of 2016

Carlos Brathwaite has been honoured for his heroics which propelled the West Indies to the 2016 ICC World T20 title by beating England in the final.

Brathwaite’s knock of 34 from 10 balls which included four consecutive sixes to get the Caribbean side the required 19 off the last over has been announced as the ICC T20 performance of the year. Brathwaite, who was named captain of the T20 team subsequent to that performance, is one of two West Indians to be on the honour list.

The other, Sunil Narine who claimed 15 wickets in ten matches, was named to the ODI team of the year. The ICC’s voting period covers play from September 14, 2015 to September 2016.