Bergan denies handling stolen property

A St Michael woman was released on $5,000 bail yesterday after she denied a charge of handling stolen property.

It is alleged that Allison Ann Bergan, 43, of Combermere Street dishonestly assisted in the retention of a cellular phone worth $2,500, a laptop worth $4,000, a $40 phone case and an Ipad worth $1,200 belonging to Reyshad Sekman, knowing the goods had been stolen.

The offence allegedly occurred on December 19.

Bergan pleaded not guilty when she appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

The bail sum with one surety was approved after the prosecutor offered no objections.

The accused woman returns to court on January 27, 2017.