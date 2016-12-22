Bandits strike at Moravian church

Police are investigating a robbery, which occurred around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the car park of the Sharon Moravian Church, Sharon, St Thomas.

Two church officials – – including the priest Ezra Parris and the organist Carl Ifill — were pounced on by three masked men, including one armed with a firearm.

One of the victims reportedly received minor injuries, after he was slapped by one of the assailants.

