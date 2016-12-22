Bandits strike at Moravian church
Police are investigating a robbery, which occurred around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the car park of the Sharon Moravian Church, Sharon, St Thomas.
Two church officials – – including the priest Ezra Parris and the organist Carl Ifill — were pounced on by three masked men, including one armed with a firearm.
One of the victims reportedly received minor injuries, after he was slapped by one of the assailants.
Police are asking anyone with information that can assist them in these investigations to contact police emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 (TIPS) 8477, the District ‘D’ Police Station at 4191729, 419-1726, or the nearest police station.
Lawmen have also called on members of the public to be on their guard during the Yuletide season. Simple safety tips can include:
- When parking your vehicle to go shopping, or participating in other activities, avoid parking in remote areas, and park in lit and travelled areas.
- When returning to your vehicle, scan the interior of your vehicle to be sure that no one is hiding inside, or that you were not followed.
- When exiting your vehicle, scan the surroundings to be sure that persons are not lurking on the outside.
- Have your keys in your hand when approaching your vehicle to avoid delays by fumbling and looking for your keys.
- Do not resist if someone tries to take your property.
- Do not chase someone who robs you, they may have a weapon, instead call 211.
You leave out useing cell phone going to there vehicles i see Dario n Neily boy doing that so stop it wunna easy to rob cannot concentrate on who around .
Agravated robbery n church yard now men gone a bit further now there just made the biggest mistake ever trouble god people ?
THE THIEVES ARE VERY BRAZEN.,THEM WANT MONEY,BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY…
Tyrel Prince if your Christian that’s some fine Christian qualities you’re displaying there.
But then again the god of the bible is a vindictive god so why can’t you Tyrel Prince.
@, Lennox H, hail, hail, are you really serious.. 15 pastors in the world is worth almost a billion dollars , where you think that came from…
Tyrel Prince….that is not a nice thing to say…..but I do hope it is not anyone you know or related to who committed that theft. #smdh
Deliver us from evil Amen.Thankyou Lord.
These criminals know that in Barbados, the penalties for serious crime is so little and Attorney’s Holder and Pilgrim are so good at obtaining bail for them, so it come down to risk and reward. The rewards are more attractive than the risk. So serious crime will continue on. Ignored by those authorities who Govern. Once there are not a victim it is OK.
Church is a money making business. You pay for the preacher to forgive your sins on Sunday then Monday you gone and commit the same sin again. No wonder there is a church almost every 100 feet apart. So much hypocrites in Bim.