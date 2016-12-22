Bajans up for soca honours

Barbadian soca artistes are continuing to make an impression across the world.

In their most recent feat, they have secured 14 nominations in the International Soca Awards, which come off on December 28 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Six artistes and two producers have been nominated across various categories for songs or rhythms released between May 1, 2015 and April 30, 2016.

Peter Ram has been nominated for three awards, Hypasounds and Imani for two each and iWeb, Edwin Yearwood and Giselle, Leadpipe & Saddis, King Bubba and Hypakids for one each.

Producers Dwaingerous and Red Boyz have been nominated for one award each.



Barbadians can help their favourite local artistes to win in the various categories by voting online at www.socanonstop.com from December 16-December 28.

Here’s a list of the nominations.

Category 1: Best Soca Compilation Riddim of the Year ~ Groove Theory Riddim (Dwain Dwaingerous Antrobus – Bass Ink Productions)

Category 2: Young Soca Artist of the Year ~ Hypa Kids – It Calling We

Category 4: Female Soca Artist of the Year ~ Imani – Fire Meh

Category 5: Best Groovy Soca of the Year – Male Voice ~ Hypasounds – Sugar Rush; Peter Ram – All Ah We

Category 8: Best Soca Music Video of the Year – Male ~ King Bubba – Whole Night

Category 12: Soca Duo or Group of the Year ~ Lead Pipe & Saddis – The Last One

Category 13: Best Groovy Soca of the Year – Female ~ Imani – Fire Meh

Category 14: Male Soca Artist of the Year ~ Peter Ram – All Ah We

Category 15: Soca Song of the Year ~ Peter Ram – All Ah We

Category 21: Best Soca Collaboration of the Year ~ Edwin Yearwood x Giselle The Wassi One – Heart of Me ‘A Part of Me’ (Barbados & T&T)

Category 22: Best Up-tempo Soca of the Year – Male ~ Hypasounds – How She Like It

Category 24: Wildcard Soca Artist of the Year ~ iWeb – All Inclusive