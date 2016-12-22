‘A life of service’
Former long serving member of the Barbados Football Association (BFA), Keith Jolla Barrow, was remembered as a man who lived a life of service.
During a thanksgiving service held Thursday morning at the Cathedral Church of St Michael And All Angels, Barrow’s family was joined by Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy, Minister of Education Ronald Jones, and BFA President Randy Harris. Former and present footballers, especially from Wales club, were among those that paid their final respects to the former engineer and past senior vice president and manager of the Barbados football team.
Barrow’s son Brian said during the eulogy that his father would want to be remembered as a son of the soil and someone who lived a life of service devoted to his family and others.
He said, “We are facing several challenges in this country but we will overcome if we follow the example of nation builders like Jolla. Just do your best, stay away from indifference and mediocrity and the rest will fall into place.”
The former Hamlet’s Gap, Hindsbury Road, St Michael resident was an established engineer best known for his work on the Seawell Airport project in 1979 and the redevelopment project for the Grantley Adams International Airport from 1995 to 2005.
Delivering the sermon was Reverend Dr Jeffrey Gibson, who told the congregation that in times of grief remember to thank God for the life of Barrow, the many friendships he developed in his many areas of social interaction, his contribution as a hard worker and for one who gave service in the civic areas of our society.
Gibson said mourning can be a means through which God’s renewing spirit sooths the community and brings about a healing of relationships within families, among friends and indeed across the nation.
Barrow’s body was laid to rest at the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, Christ Church. He died at age 69.