The spirit of Christmas descended on the Villages at Coverley last Saturday night when the self-contained Christ Church residential and business community staged its annual Christmas in the Villages show for residents and the general public.

The event, into its fourth year, featured a marketplace and a Christmas concert in the community centre.

Parents got to do some Christmas shopping compliments Cave Shepherd while the children opted to have their faces painted at a booth operated by The Look.

What particularly delighted the children, though, was when Santa Claus and his smartly dressed elves made a grand appearance and started to distribute treats and grant wishes within the beautifully decorated Christmas-themed community centre.

The evening’s programme also featured entertainment in music, dance and song. The performers of Praise Academy of Dance donned white dresses that made them look like angels under the stage’s blue light, as they beautifully danced to the Christmas favourite, Mary Did You Know?.

Local vocal powerhouse Cha’an made an appearance and delighted the crowd with a sultry and seductive rendition of Santa Baby, made popular by Eartha Kitt, and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus. Her performance thoroughly captivated the little ones who gathered at the front of the stage to take in the action.

Lively performances by Joaquin, Nikita, Kirk Brown and the Energy Band brought the crowd to its feet. Singing popular Christmas carols like Merry Christmas, Someday at Christmas and Santa is Coming to town, the group engaged the kids who rushed on stage to sing along.

Closing off the concert was Red Plastic Bag. He had the very young and young at heart grooving to his array of hits over the years, including Sweetness, Ragga Ragga and Volcano.