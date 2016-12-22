Added by Katrina King on December 22, 2016.
The spirit of Christmas descended on the Villages at Coverley last Saturday night when the self-contained Christ Church residential and business community staged its annual Christmas in the Villages show for residents and the general public.

The event, into its fourth year, featured a marketplace and a Christmas concert in the community centre.

Parents got to do some Christmas shopping compliments Cave Shepherd while the children opted to have their faces painted at a booth operated by The Look.

Santa Claus and his elves made a grand appearance much to the delight of those in attendance.

What particularly delighted the children, though, was when Santa Claus and his smartly dressed elves made a grand appearance and started to distribute treats and grant wishes within the beautifully decorated Christmas-themed community centre.

Cha’an was a hit ,especially with the little ones.

The evening’s programme also featured entertainment in music, dance and song. The performers of Praise Academy of Dance donned white dresses that made them look like angels under the stage’s blue light, as they beautifully danced to the Christmas favourite, Mary Did You Know?.

Joaquin (left) and Kirk Brown were well received.

Local vocal powerhouse Cha’an made an appearance and delighted the crowd with a sultry and seductive rendition of Santa Baby, made popular by Eartha Kitt, and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus. Her performance thoroughly captivated the little ones who gathered at the front of the stage to take in the action.

Nikita

Lively performances by Joaquin, Nikita, Kirk Brown and the Energy Band brought the crowd to its feet. Singing popular Christmas carols like Merry Christmas, Someday at Christmas and Santa is Coming to town, the group engaged the kids who rushed on stage to sing along.

Some of the people who attended the annual Christmas in the Villages show.

Closing off the concert was Red Plastic Bag. He had the very young and young at heart grooving to his array of hits over the years, including Sweetness, Ragga Ragga and Volcano.

