UPDATE – Arthur recovering after collision with ZR

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur was said to be “fine” and recuperating at home late this evening after he was involved in a collision with a ZR at Wanstead, St James.

Arthur, 67, was taken by his wife Julie to Sandy Crest for medical attention this evening for neck and back pains following the 5:30 p.m. accident, involving his silver Suzuki vehicle and ZR 250, which was carrying 13 Route 3 passengers at the time.

Arthur’s injuries were not life threatening. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, he was therefore said to be resting at home having been released by doctors at the private medical facility.