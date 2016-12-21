Temporary ban on fresh poultry from Europe

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced a temporary ban on the importation of fresh poultry from the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe.

In a statement issued today by the Barbados Government Information Service, the ministry said the move by its Veterinary Services Department takes immediate effect and applies to all live birds, hatching eggs, and on fresh, frozen and chilled poultry meat and products, including table eggs.

This is in response to recent outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N8 in European poultry farms.

However, the ministry said the restrictions do not apply to processed products and by-products that have been processed, for example those treated with heat to ensure the destruction of the Avian Influenza Virus.

Passengers from the affected countries will therefore be allowed to bring in fully cooked products in hermetically sealed packages. However, all permits issued prior to today for the importation of fresh poultry are revoked with immediate effect. (BGIS)