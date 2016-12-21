St Joseph man charged with murder

A St Joseph man has been formally charged with the murder of 19-year-old Shaquone Maycock of 7th Ave, New Orleans, St Michael.

Maycock was gunned down at Airy Hill, St Joseph on November 6 this year.

On Monday, 28-year-old George Biscette of Airy Hill was formally charged with the murder.

Biscette had previously appeared in the District ‘F’ Court on November 14 and was remanded on firearm and ammunition charges in relation to the same incident.

He re-appears in court on January 13, 2017.