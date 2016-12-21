St Joseph man charged with murder
A St Joseph man has been formally charged with the murder of 19-year-old Shaquone Maycock of 7th Ave, New Orleans, St Michael.
Maycock was gunned down at Airy Hill, St Joseph on November 6 this year.
On Monday, 28-year-old George Biscette of Airy Hill was formally charged with the murder.
Biscette had previously appeared in the District ‘F’ Court on November 14 and was remanded on firearm and ammunition charges in relation to the same incident.
He re-appears in court on January 13, 2017.
So much that you can’t keep track. Smh
What is happening about all the murders ,is anyone being found guilty ,or being locked up for a life time for the same…
Ask the Chief Justice or the useless Attorney General.
Lisa ur rite. Who is Shaquone Maycock?
Those whom we elect to represent us should represent instead of passing the buck. It is time that the law be enforced in all areas.
We really need to be proactive instead of being reactive.
The criminals are having a field day. It appears we will soon be ruled by the criminals because they seem to have all the rights.
I have said it before, and will continue to say, it is my opinion this country is crying out for radical changes. Stop treating the criminals with kid gloves. They seem to have no respect for God nor man.
Let’s take back our COUNTRY.
who the hell is “George Biscette”, is he one of de guys from “CARICOM”. dah family name got me in trouble doh. Question, was Shaquone Maycock on “duty” in Airy Hill, if so de wind get lick out of he sails. he never got back to port.
Why would you come in St Joseph to trouble someone that is so peaceful He got what he deserve