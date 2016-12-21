Spreading joy at Christmas

Frederick Smith students drop by St Thomas district hospital

The spirit of Christmas filled the air at Gordon Cummins District Hospital last week Tuesday, as a group of secondary school students brought joy on the Rock Hall, St Thomas institution.

Members of the Girls’ Club and Caciques Club of the Frederick Smith Secondary School were led by their teacher Natalie Boyce in the singing of a number of familiar Christmas carols, to the delight of both patients and staff.

Club leaders Shannel Forde, Nicole Daniel, Roylyn Taitt and Alicia Seale also joined with their membership in donating two gift hampers, which were presented by Shania Foster and Shaquelle Hippolyte.

The community outreach effort is in keeping with the clubs’ mandate to empower and motivate students.

Next year, they plan to embark on a major fundraising drive in support of an educational overseas tour to Guyana.

All public support is welcome.