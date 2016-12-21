Republic’s special Christmas treat

There were several shouts of “ encore”, as members of the Republic Bank chorale, ably assisted by Managing Director and CEO Ian De Souza and members of the senior management team, recently brought the spirit of Christmas to every branch location from Six Roads, St Philip to Speightstown, St Peter.

During the two-day event, the team also shared sweet treats from their goody baskets as the atmosphere in the branches came alive with the sounds of Christmas.

Customers and staff alike showed their appreciation for the live entertainment, which included traditional hits, such as Silver Bells and Mary did you know, while there were encores for Red Plastic Bag’s very popular Maizie.

De Souza said the occasion was both a staff engagement exercise and also a moment for Republic Bank, which was recently named Bank of the Year 2016 by The Banker magazine, to wish Barbadians a very blessed and merry Christmas 2016, while thanking its customers and staff for their invaluable support during the year.