Digicel objects
CEO says company is sound, despite adverse report about its debt
Telecommunications company Digicel says it “fundamentally disagrees” with a report by independent research provider CreditSights that the company was facing an uncertain future due to high debt, currency fluctuations and change in consumer behaviour.
The report, published on Saturday in the Irish Examiner, quoted CreditSights analyst Michael Chakardijan as saying in London last Wednesday that Digicel’s high debt levels of more than $6 billion left little room for manoeuvre.
It also contended that the change in Digicel users’ habits may hamper the company’s ability to increase margins by 24 percentage points by March 2018, while cutting costs by using technology and changing back office functions.
It said the company had been suffering from a decline in phone call revenue as users switch to the likes of Viber, WhatsApp and Skype.
Asked by Barbados TODAY to respond to the report and if there were any implications for the Barbados market, Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Barbados Conor Looney said: “Digicel fundamentally disagrees with the conclusions of the report”.
“Digicel’s outlook remains positive with robust plans to deliver by monetizing our network investment and through realistic cost management initiatives,” he added.
Digicel has said it was focusing on growing its earnings in order to reduce the company’s debt-to-earnings ratio while cutting costs.
As part of its upgrade earlier this year it was reported that by the end of 2016 Digicel would have invested over BDS$100 million in building out a state-of-the-art fibre network.
In November last year it was reported that the company had invested US$100 million in fibre technology and new services in Jamaica.
The UK publication reported that Digicel had two loans maturing in the near future. A $210 million loan it said that was due to be repaid in March 2018 and $90 million in project finance debt on its South Pacific business due to mature in August 2017.
Of course a CEO will disagree !! Digicels level of debt is unsustainable and has been for some time, now we will see the true colors of this company, especially in the most competitive environment with Liberty Global investing Billions into the Caribbean…..time to sell ?
As I always say Barbados is there for the taking but not by bajans, but also this allows Barbados to be used as a corporate guinea pig and cash cow , all doing as they please……
I did’t expect anything else from the CEO, he just like de fisherman, his fish will never be “STINK”. in every rumour there is some measure of “TRUTH”, so MR. CEO, just give us that “MEASURE” please, keep the BS tuh yuh self, but tell muh something sooner, rather than later. we de Bajan consumer gine be like a red ants in yuh pants, so just start talking, and talk sense too. we are already being “SCREWED” by “FLOW” who got a “LIME” in we mout.
Digi-sell trying to undercut the competition not paying dividends.
Only remedy is to charge more and give less