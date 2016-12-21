Bajan Brits support cancer fight

The Barbadian community in Catford, England has made a cash donation to the local charity, Cancer Support Services, as a gesture in celebration of Barbados’ 50th anniversary of Independence.

The congregation of the St Laurence Church in Catford held a church service on December 4 to celebrate the milestone with members of the Barbadian community.

From left, Sybil Bair, John Lashley of St Laurence Church, Barbados’ Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Alphea Wiggins, President of the Cancer Support Services Kathy-Ann Kelly-Springer, Mother’s Union Leader at the St Laurence Church Beverley Lashley, Public Relations Officer of Cancer Support Services Antoine Williams, Everton White and Harriett Gay of St Laurence Church.

It was the idea of Beverley Lashley, Mother’s Union leader at the church, to support a local charity. As a result, proceeds of the church’s fund raising efforts from June were given to the Cancer Support Services.

“After checking them out and seeing that they were looking after people with cancer and looking after their relatives as well, we thought that’s where the money needed to go”, Lashley said.

Through activities such as cake sales, raffles, a sponsored walk and donations, Lashley surpassed her goal of raising £1,000 (BDS $2,472) with a total of £2,435 (BDS $6,020) which were donated to the organization.

President of the Cancer Support Services Kathy-Ann Kelly-Springer saw the church’s contribution as a Godsend. She said the funds will be used to further existing services.

From left, Barbados’ Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Alphea Wiggins, President of Cancer Support Services Kathy-Ann Kelly-Springer with cheque in hand and Mother’s Union Leader at the St Laurence Church Beverley Lashley.

These include counselling, school grants to children who lost parents to cancer and sharing education about early detection.

  1. Brewster December 22, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    Well done. This is a really kind gesture from the UK.

