Award for postal service

The Barbados Postal Service (BPS) has received an international award for efficiency in the handling of Express Mail. It was outperformed, however, by St Lucia.

The state entity has been awarded Silver Level Certification for inbound delivery of Express Mail by the Express Mail Service (EMS) Co-operative.

Postmaster General Margaret Ashby said she was very ecstatic to accept the award in Istanbul, Turkey, on behalf of the BPS.

“Lots of large countries didn’t make it and a small country like Barbados was able to do that. We believe that things like this help to showcase Barbados on the international level”, Ashby added.

The performance of the Express Mail team was evaluated in areas such as performance delivery, quality data tracking and use of electronic media to read barcoded data.

Ashby lauded the Express mail team on their hard work, noting the international recognition signaled that Barbados is matching the standards of 181 EMS members.

Barbados and Brazil were the only countries in this hemisphere to achieve the silver award. St Lucia attained gold.

Ashby told Barbados TODAY that while mail sent among friends has declined with the expansion of electronic media, business mail within the island from various entities had increased.

With the onset of the Christmas season, direct mail was especially popular for businesses of all sizes which seek to reach their target audiences most commonly with catalogues.

She also noted that use of e-commerce was on the rise with orders being placed from anywhere around the world.

Ashby believed that the future of the mailing service is bright despite competition faced through electronic media.