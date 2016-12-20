‘Jones is a disaster of epic proportions’
Minister of Education Ronald Jones is “incompetent and inefficient” and “a disaster of epic proportions” who has done untold damage to the ministry, according to one of Jones’ strongest critics.
In a stinging rebuke of the minister, his nemesis Reverend Charles Morris contended that Jones did not have what it took to steer the Ministry of Education in the right direction.
“[His stewardship] is a disaster of epic proportions . . . and he should be removed as Minister of Education. In my opinion what the minister has done to education is worse than a combination of all the natural disasters the region has faced,” Morris told Barbados TODAY in a recent interview.
He even questioned Jones’ proficiency in English.
“I think also that the minister needs to improve on his English because it is poor,” Morris said.
What angered the history teacher at Combermere School was Jones’ latest criticism of teachers who have refused to correct the Caribbean Examination Council’s School Based Assessment (SBA) projects unless they are paid.
The Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) has argued that the SBAs are not part of the teachers’ job description and that they form part of an external examination.
In a fiery address last Thursday at the Ellerslie Secondary School’s Speech Day and Prize Giving Ceremony at the Western Light Church of the Nazarene in Oxnards, St James, Jones suggested those demanding pay to correct the SBAs were jeopardizing the students’ educational well-being for a few dollars more.
“You are going to suffer the little children for $60 or $100 or even $120 [extra]. There is no money that I can offer that would make it palatable for the marking of anybody’s script,” Jones said at the time.
However, Morris charged that Jones, a former trade unionist, has done little more than hurl insults at teachers during his eight years as the minister, giving students a licence to disrespect teachers.
The educators have had enough, he said.
“My issue is that the minister should find something proper to say when he goes to address speech days. Here is a Minister of Education who has spent the last eight years cursing teachers,” he argued.
“When you go to a speech day and you curse teachers in the presence of children then those children have to relate to teachers the next day, what you think is going to happen? What are you saying about discipline in the school?
“I think the minister has gone overboard with these foolish things. He does not know about SBAs and the time has come where the minister should be declared incompetent and inefficient in dealing with the Ministry of Education,” he added.
Morris, who is an Anglican cleric, suggested that the minister’s attitude towards the teachers had not pervaded the ministry, giving Permanent Secretary June Chandler credit for treating educators with respect.
“[She is] the only person that has put a human face to it while the minister spends his time cursing teachers, and he should be removed as Minister of Education,” he argued.
Agreed, and by extension, the entire cabinet.
Agree totally with Mr. Morris. Mr. Jones doesn’t (never did) have the ability to administer and improve the education system of what is supposed to be a progressive country, hence the shambles it has become. I cringe at the butchering he inflicts on the English language virtually every time he opens his mouth. As Minister of Education he is an embarrassment to Barbados. And I can give you tree tousand reasons.
The fact of the matter here is very clear. The PM CANNOT fire much less discipline not one of his appointed ministers. They do exactly as they wish. In his take, silence is golden. He is no longer interested in the role as Prime Minister. He knows the DLP will more than likely lost the next general elections. He’s letting the dogs fight among themselves. He knows Richard is mandated to take the mantle as has been decided by the core decision makers. They know they CANNOT control Dr. David Estwick, Donville Innis, Dennis Lowe nor Chris Sinkler. Dennis Kellman is very weak and cannot lead nor make key decisions. There is serious in-fighting which will manifest itself when elections are called.
Why are you shooting the messenger and what does Morris being a Christian have to do with the message?
You must ask yourselves if Morris’ criticisms of Jones are TRUE or FALSE.
If you were to carefully examine Jones’ tenure as Minister of Education and are honest instead of being partisan, you will admit Morris is indeed correct.
However, if Morris is a failure at being a Christian, then Jones likewise is a failure as Education Minister.
It could not have been said better Robert Goren.
Leave Jones the fatted calf is now all bones they got the meat and the country in shambles. The electorate will take the bone.
This fool, a man of the cloth, at a time when we celebrate the birth of |Jesus Christ, is going on the attack. All he is doing in effect is proving to the rest of the nation the sorry state of the nation’s educational system.
it is true that Mr Jones is poor minister, in fact that this is the worst government we have had since the 1950s, but teachers must behave with dignity and self-control, not like huskers. These are the people guiding the next generation.
What we need, apart from a dynamic Opposition to speak out on these matters, is new legislation stopping teachers and some other public sector workers, from going on strike.
In the US, a number of states have such legislation,including New York, and the systems still work.
How did Mr Morris get his job? In no other civilised nation would such a buffoon get a job as a teacher in the mot important school in the nation.