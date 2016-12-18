Sinckler delivers Christmas goodies to constituents
Five hundred households in the St Michael North West constituency enjoyed some early Yuletide cheer yesterday.
Parliamentary representative for the constituency and Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler and his team delivered 500 hampers to several residents.
The packaging started from as early as 4.30 a.m. at the old St Stephen’s Primary School and from approximately 7.30 a.m. the MP and his helpers made their way through the constituency, starting from Deacons and travelling through Fernihurst, St Stephen’s, Danesbury, Brandons, and the surrounding areas.
The hampers contained vegetables, fruits, can foods, cereals, dry goods, detergents, drinks, and other items.
Last Saturday, Sinckler held a children’s party at the Desmond Haynes Cricket Ground in Black Rock attended by hundreds . Many received laptops, smart phones and a number of other electronic devices.
Constituents will again be treated when the St Michael North West branch of the Democratic Labour Party stages a social evening on Boxing Day. (PR)
Elections bells, elections bells, elections all the waaaaay….
I now cackle so hard at this cuz the same thought tuh thru my head, you beat me to it!!
Lol new revised Jingle Bells song!
Government is not the answer folks…
But he did it last year as well..
Ok, and he will amp up all these things the closer it gets to elections, just like ALL the others from both sides. The only ppl they fool with these gimmicks are the ones who fail to use their heads for anything other than hair and hats!
this is done every year.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm election cominggggg
Good runnings , uncle sinck boys belly going be full for christmas!!!!!
Keep wunna “goodies”
I agree 100%
Don’t worry, more money and lap tops coming for elections. All yard fowls please take note and be prepared.
Your’e such a shill,Peter.
Good news. Blessed Christmas to all
Five hundred Xmas Hampers? Seems to me to be very well off. Things in Barbados are not cheap at all. Elections or no elections I more interested in where he get all that money to buy 500 hampers.
The money aint yours, you didn’t contribute anything to the cause. It is not your business.
And what is the cause?
Coralita, do you pay taxes in b`dos? I find that most bajans beleive that these folkes get their money out of a crab hole.
Have you never heard of donations SUNNY SUN SHINE?People donate to help these guys, and on both sides, they might spend some money yes, but i am surprised at your statement i know you know better but i guess you are trying to be sarcastic.
I was more interested in getting one. I trying to stock up.
Some bajans so ingrunt, it aint funny. Every year ALL POLITICIANS do this in their respective constituencies at Christmas time and no one says anything. All of a sudden now sain wrong with Sinckler doing what he does annually at Christmas time and it tied to the next general elections that aint happening until 2018.
Mia and her crew have big Christmas parties too. I pity some of yall.
I wish that some of us would just take a break. Look go and enjoy the season and give wunna minds a rest. Go and see what yall cud do to help someone less fortunate for a change and stop focussing on what someone else is doing.
Sick of the constant political bilge.
Coralita, I know you little foul on de fence got one o’ DEM hampers. I hope he put in a roll o’ toilet paper fuh an Carson Cadogan to wipe up DEM sheet.
I am so sorry for YOUR TYPE who behaves as though you never saw a classroom in your life and walks around with undeveloped minds spewing nonsense. It is obvious that you are heavily influenced by politics, not me though.
When you grow up and attain some level of maturity you can come back. When you get up off your lousy, nitpicking, useless tail and go and make a difference in the society you can come back. Until then keep frothing at your mouth.
I don’t need a hamper or handouts from anyone. My cup is overflowing and I am drinking from the saucer. I grew up with parents who ensured that our family was never in need. They taught us the value of hard work and independence and that legacy still resonates with me to this day. Never in my life have I had to ask or take anything from any politician; Bs nor Ds, thank God!!!
Do like me, take some of what you have and go out on the street on Christmas morning and share with the less fortunate and see the joy on their faces. Doing such is far better and more rewarding than showing your idiocy in the blogs.
Coralita, where and when will you be giving out the goodies, let me know so that I can be there early.
I do believe you peter consume toilet paper with the amount of Sh….t you post here,i know you meant to write fowl above but i guess the foul smell of the sh…t you write was so strong for you you blundered.Shill.
They are accustom to making deals and getting drawbacks. Do you not know that everything is an accustomed practice? So he is accustom doing this every Xmas, he is also accustom to telling lies too. Hope you are one of the sensible ones and not string a long puppet.
MP Sinckler has been doing this for some time. No elections ain’t coming. He salary big; he ain’t got to tief. Furthermore a rolling fixed deposit at First Citizens or the credit union, etc would make him a millionaire by now. A pity Bajans would not get educated about this kind of stuff and take their money from the banks that carrying them for a ride. I wonder if they have any fixed deposits for the people of Bim? Seems not; ’cause we broke.
@Coralita – u so funny. luv it.
Amazing. The guy must be a close relative of an important personage, whose arrival we all celebrate, and rejoice, at this time of year. Just imagine….whilst we are all scrunting, that someone can be …er…so Christian…so generous…and so very kind. The second coming…sorry…the third coming…must be just ’round de corner?
Let us all rejoice, that this man shareth his worldly goods, with such munificence. Amazing too,that the media “just happened” to get wind of it…
What bout rest a barbados
Wunnah should have been down Cheapside when the man pack he up like he does do every year. Elections coming don’t mid the cackelers. Politicians give a few hampers to the needy in their respective areas 500 is a vote buying exercise or he know he has made people so poor that he could buy and get the vote. Time longer than twine.
This shows that you dont have a clue what is going on.
I guess your girl Mia and the rest of your BLP cohorts don’t get anything from anybody, nor they don’t buy votes!!! Stop fooling your silly self that your party is some perfect entity of perfect people here on earth. You does cackle for the BLP, others have a right to cackle for who the heck they want to cackle for and without your constant silly, immature, partisan comments.
When the BLP politicians having their parties and giving away their goodies you don’t come up in here talking tripe. Now you want to tell Chris how many hampers he entitled to give away? Your money buy any of the stuff?
You are the biggest yardfowl I have ever seen in these blogs.
Corilita, why the man and his coterie refuses to face the PAC.
Your head is so far up your ass that i guess you can see your tonsils ,it is also full of sh….t. Bajan girl, you are too political i hope if things do not go the way you presume it will,you do not commit suicide.
Looka de fresh vegetables from the place in Cheapside…
My taxes
Damn if you do, damn if u don’t. Talk about being between a rock and a hard place.
I want my income tax to buy my own gifts
Sinckler Xmas Goodies–Does Bajans knows its their tax payer monies– exchange for low class goodies
Bobo, tell that to Coralita and the other YFs, all the hallaboo for independence done, partying et al, so what now. People in b`dos don`t only need a hamper for one day, what about the other 364/365 days.
The Minister has been doing this for years now
Yeah ever since he got elected.
So what we want we money to buy we own
Buying the people as usual
Chris dont do this every year? Much ado about nothing. From 1999 to 2008 in addition to a Christmas lunch held in Mangrove, the BLP politician did this in my constituency as well.
Ent nah sense askin he bout de costa dem ting,he Minister of Financicals, WTF he done know bout money???
Happy CHRIS mas.
I want my income tax stupse
the people holding christmas parties and giving out hampers to secure votes, it isn’t rocket science
Every body at this time of the year gives out hampers, why is it a big thing that Mr Sinckler do the same,people in Barbados just have to put every thing to politics Stupee
Velma Lovell, once you keep people in poverty and in that hand-out state of mind, you can control them. Look out, things that should have been done in the last few years all of a sudden be promise and you wont hear that there`s no money, election is on the horizon.
He should be made to pull his pocket and send hampers to the 280,000 Bajans he has pauperized for the past 8 years !!!
Election is sooooo close that a lot of money spend
Am I the only one that thinks that this looks really bad on a nation the had achieved development status on the world human development index of nations. 500 households to which you have to give handouts, shouldn’t they be able to afford the LITTLE of what is in these baskets? The aim of the government is to provide an environment/economy/society where people can afford to take care of themselves, where even citizens who work for the least can still enjoy a good standard of living without having someone having to literally give them food to eat. I will continue to pray for a government whose goal is not to have poor people and who realises the inter-connectivity and the relations that exist between labour, capital, business, society, economy, management and vision. For those you will be receiving hampers, enjoy and I pray that your circumstances become better.
Good to see those not so privileged can have some yule tide joy! Lets not be selfish in our mentality! Other constituencies should follow in example! making mockery of ingenuity is not such a good thing!
COREY
Right right right.
Very Little in dem Baskets.
I WOULD LIKE TO SEE MINISTER SINCKLER REACH BEYOND HIS CONSTITUENTS, AND DELIVER WATER TO FIVE HUNDRED RESIDENTS IN ST. JOSEPH . ADD UNINTERRUPTED FOR 500 DAYS. THIS IS MY CHRISTMAS WISH DEAR SANTA SINCKLER