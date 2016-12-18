Sinckler delivers Christmas goodies to constituents

Five hundred households in the St Michael North West constituency enjoyed some early Yuletide cheer yesterday.

Parliamentary representative for the constituency and Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler and his team delivered 500 hampers to several residents.

The packaging started from as early as 4.30 a.m. at the old St Stephen’s Primary School and from approximately 7.30 a.m. the MP and his helpers made their way through the constituency, starting from Deacons and travelling through Fernihurst, St Stephen’s, Danesbury, Brandons, and the surrounding areas.

The hampers contained vegetables, fruits, can foods, cereals, dry goods, detergents, drinks, and other items.

Last Saturday, Sinckler held a children’s party at the Desmond Haynes Cricket Ground in Black Rock attended by hundreds . Many received laptops, smart phones and a number of other electronic devices.

Constituents will again be treated when the St Michael North West branch of the Democratic Labour Party stages a social evening on Boxing Day. (PR)