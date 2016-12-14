Sewage issue getting ‘urgent attention’ – Boyce
A week after apologizing in Parliament for the sewage mess on the South Coast, Minister of Health John Boyce today used the same forum to reassure Barbadians that the issue was receiving urgent attention from experts.
Though not giving details, Boyce said money had already been made available and a technical team was actively “monitoring” the situation.
“Those charged with the responsibility of bringing about that effective repair on the South Coast . . . are monitoring it every hour of the day. We are monitoring the situation and the implementation of the solutions, which have been put to the country every hour of the day. The technical people, not the politicians, the technical people are putting in place the correct solutions and the funds have been made available and will continue to be monitored so that that correction at the South Coast can be achieved,” Boyce said.
His reassurance came during debate on a resolution for the compulsory land acquisition by Government for a roundabout in Upper Collymore Rock, Michael area.
Opposition Members of Parliament argued that while they supported the move by Government to address traffic issues, more pressing matters such as those related to the South Coast Sewerage Treatment Plant, lack of proper infrastructure in White Hill, St Andrew and lengthy wait for buses should take priority.
Suggesting that people’s safety was being ignored, Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Leader Mia Mottley called on the Freundel Stuart administration to wake up and smell the issues affecting residents and address them frontally.
“I think sir, if this Government does not have money to buy buses to get people home, if this Government cannot find money to get the South Coast Sewerage Treatment Plant functioning or even to do the emergency fix that is necessary
. . . how can we now find money to do new projects that are not yet on the table?” Mottley asked, at the same time demanding that Government makes available monies to fund the cost of constructing the roundabout.
“This Government has to wake up and smell the coffee and deal with its priority. Stop lulling people into a false sense of what else you can do when you cannot even get done that which you are required by law or required in the interest of public safety to be able to do,” she cautioned.
However, hitting back, Boyce said traffic management and road improvement were priorities in “a small island like Barbados”, while accusing the BLP of reducing the discussion to “a very puerile level”.
“Must we, because we have an urgent national priority dealing with at the South Coast, must we say we do no other business in the House of Assembly? How puerile can you get? How simplistic can you get in terms of our worth?”
Pointing out that the sluice gate at the Graeme Hall swamp was opened from time to time, including up to Sunday night, Boyce defended the decision to open it, saying it was necessary in order to allow proper water control in the swamp.
“If we don’t do that then people who live upstream of the swamp are seriously brought to jeopardy, not only by rising waters but by stench and odours developed in the decaying matter in the swamp. It is really as simple as that,” said Boyce.
Suggesting that the recent discolouration at Worthing Beach was as a result of “run off of effluence”, Boyce said such did not only occur at Worthing but “at many other beaches around Barbados from time to time depending on the land activity”.
Referring to a recent BLP branch meeting, Boyce accused the Opposition of “taking up a whole night to abuse people” while engaging in “gutter talk”.
“We have issues that we have to deal with from time to time, but fortunately we also have a team of experts, trained people in this area, who are charged with managing this society. If this administration is to be judged on these performances we understand that too,” said a passionate Boyce.
“But we want to correct the problem. We are correcting the problem. I say in here again, we empathize with those who have had to suffer and we are going to make sure that it gets right. And even as I speak these matters are being addressed and addressed urgently,” he assured.
I wonder why the Minister is unable to provide any level of specifics about what is taking place to remedy this dangerous sewage situation? He does not even quote how much money has been allocated to deal with the problem. This level of generalised waffle is pure BS and we all know it.
Santini his level of specifics is to go swimming with Sealy and say all is well. No explanation to what was done or what needs to be done . And here I was thinking it’s only Kellman that comes with publicity gimics
Why is it so difficult for the Minister to specify just what repairs are being done and the amount budgeted for this? Does the Minister believe that by doing so that he would be disclosing some national security information? Why do Bajans continue to allow their government to treat them as if they are ignorant and with such disrespect? Why do Bajans not hold politicians accountable? Until people demand accountability and transparency, politicians are going to continue treating citizens with the utmost disrespect and disregard.
One would believe from the above postings that the sewage system begins and ends on Worthing Beach. For your information, it is the entire South Coast system that is being investigated. Only God Knows what damage was done to it by the deluge which we experienced two weeks ago and the continuous rains ever since then . The alternative to the current problem would be to install another system parallel t o the current one , to transport run off water only but we would have to go to the IMF for a loan. And then you would hear MAM “” I told you so” .
@,Lorraine, J , hail , hail on the button try complaining about anything in Barbados, see where that gets you what is so shocking our bajan politicians dont really care what happens as news in barbados in seconds hits the world…..
Who is really the danger to Barbados, the guns or the politicians…..
Well it looks like Mr.Sealy will not swim again at Worthing
@jrsmith: indeed,@Lorraine hit the nail plumb! As to your query which is the more dangerous etc…I submit that the most dangerous AND vulnerable is what lies between ( or ought to be there) the ears of Joe & Jean Bajan. Pass some scratch grain, or an iPad, and off we go again in two years time….headed to Rocky Gully. We get evahthing we deserve.
I was taught Civics in Grammar school; God knows what is illuminating and edifying our young minds these days…so that’s why it ought to be “taught” at home…if you can just tear them away from the smart-phone…
Hello,
I am due to holiday at the gentle breeze apts in worthing in a few weeks time and am so concerned about all the problems with flooding and sewage there. ?
The owner,who lives in new york says there is no problem.
This is not what I have read in the Nation newspaper, who tell a differnt story of guests having to bolt because of the sewage.
can anyone reassure me that this is being rectified by the authorities?
I would be so grateful for any help or information.
Give everyone details and a timeline when the sewage spills will stop on south coast.
Plain and simple…. that’s all residents business owners and tourists want to here.
Blue printing the Sewer system with the geology of its surrounding area and coastal zone extension is of utmost importance to a properly functioning system. An updated S O P and operations manual should be installed and adhered to with reports made ready to the Ministers under whose ministries it falls on a Monthly and Quarterly basis.
We have been travelling to Barbados annually for 20 years from Canada. Barbados has been our home away from home when on vacation .We have stayed every year on the South Coast , and spending close to $10,000 US on each trip. Im sure we are no alone in having Barbados our primary vacation place. Great People , Good accommodation pristine beaches and outstanding weather . this past Nov was 2 weeks of sewage on Worthing Beach and we had no place to go ….. Our plan was to return in the spring but we will now stay further up the west coast . Until we are assured the sewage and any health concerns are addressed, we will give The South Coast a pass . That is very unfortunate for The Businesses on South Coast but our health is a primary concern .
Thought you should hear from more of us tourists. Residents don’t have a choice which is very troubling as well.
John F Walmark
Politicians mekking mock sport at we. They feel that they’re invincible and above the law. Having a law degree and having common sense are two different things.
Following yesterday’s flood warnings, have there been any recurrence of raw sewerage flooding the streets of Worthing or have the temporary repairs worked ??