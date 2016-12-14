‘Bajans not overtaxed’
Barbadians are not overtaxed, but it is likely that the wrong people are carrying the tax burden.
That was the argument put forward today by Minister of Housing and Lands Denis Kellman in recommending a revision of the tax system.
Speaking this morning during debate on an amendment to the Income Tax Act, Kellman insisted that while many would argue the country was overtaxed, he did not believe that was the case.
Instead, he said “the way we tend to tax” might have to be examined to guard against taxing the population to please “external forces”.
“We have to recognize that because of the technological changes we have to be very careful that we are not using our tax systems to support the external forces more so than the internal forces,” he said in his contribution to the amendment to allow for the waiver of all penalties and taxes for tax defaulters who have been allowed an amnesty between September 15, 2015 and February 15, 2017.
The Member of Parliament for St Lucy also warned that Government had to be careful that it did not impose taxes in a manner that would “interfere” with the productive sectors, including investors and workers.
He suggested that consumers should be the primary target of taxation, as part of a system that would ensure an “adequate supply of taxes” rather than having a situation where less money was going into Government’s coffers.
“We have to ask ourselves if over the years our tax systems as we knew them, if they are still working the way we want them [to], or whether we want to restructure them to appreciate what is happening. I am saying that if the consumption aspect is growing then we need to focus more on the consumption aspect of the economy and not ignore the effect it might be having on the productive side of the economy, because it is no doubt you need the workers and you need the investors.
“You have workers, you have investors and you have consumers; you have to ask yourself where the incidence of taxation should come. Everybody knows that the workers and the investors are the ones to propel the economy. It is the consumers that will be using the foreign exchange and they will be using it against the county, but an investor and a worker should not be seen as a person working against the country,” Kellman said.
This man is silly yet the people of St. Lucy continues to vote for him. Are the workers not consumers,I don’t understand this brand of Kellonomics,will move to St. Lucy .
St Lucy, for goodness sake will you please stop allowing this man to represent you in Parliament. I am sure he is a pleasant sort of guy and chats with you when you buy groceries at his shop, but he is totally clueless on most other matters.
There goes down madman again
Lies
Can this be taken then that sinse in your opinion we are not overtaxed that you & yours can put some more on us ? The only thing that would probably stop that is elections in another year or so and wunna looking fa friends as the saying goes
A worker is a consumer!
Why does the average worker work, if not to consume? What does the average consumer have to do to continue to consume? I’m confused…
Her we go again. Bray bray bray
Hm
God,please open up the eyes of the oppressors
If he was living d way some of us do working hard as ass money not raising & everything going up or being taxed maybe he would think bout wat he said but then again none us have a mall in St.Lucy lol.Please Mr.Kellman keep ya mouth shut as u did before
He love some attention
He also loves to b a big idiot
Making the news is one thng making sense is another
Wth did he say ,what does it mean ?
So Kellman ..who TAXED the WRONG PEOPLE ?….you did one who VOTED TO TAXED THE WRONG PEOPLE and IF you so believed then YOU could have ABSTAINED…you doan THINK ? ya gine let ya mout override the little common sense you got ALL THE TIME ??
The rumpled little man speaks again.
Jack…………..A
No overtaxed? Is he living in Mars or Barbados? Soon the gov’t will start taxing us for just swimming on the beach!!! Bajans do not stand up for rights. We just complain verbally but no actions like in other countries where people take the streets to protests gov’t measures. I think is time!! Thatt’s called PEOPLE’S POWER!!
Idiot boy living he best days so he could bray and bray. Just like the rest of DEM. He soon come on bare back with the long grey hair up he big Freundel Stuart nose hole…
Dennis Who. Dennis Who. This man is a complete yard duck. An idiot of the order dufus-and-not-rufus.
People complain about high taxation when the money is wasted. This government is a waste of space.
What is wrong with paying taxes as you consume? Are you aware they are persons out there who work for large sums and do not pay one cent in Income Tax; yet they own two and three houses along with apartments and me and you who pay can’t even give ourselves a vacation To Pelican Island.
Where is the equity in the system? A tax which ensures that everyone pays is better than having the inequitable income tax, where only a select few pays. Just think about it objectivityly and take the hysteria out.
For God sake, just let us be rational.
By the way what is the salary of a minister of govt.along with income from his store and restaurant and all his other involvements so stop talking about the poor man and help us pass some legislation to lock up or put away those who are stealing our monies
I am all for a fair tax system where everyone pays. What I am against is the imposition of more and more taxes and then the taxes not being policed. For me this defeats the purpose, as it appears you are just imposing for the sake of imposing.
What is needed are more managers and not sycophants nor square pegs in round holes.
There are also too many inflated egos where persons would rather continue with the unworkable, than to try new ideas.
Like I have said before, lthis country need revolutionizing.
Loretta Griffith you seem to think that you are the only one for a fair tax system. All bajans are and have been paying taxes to run this country from time immemorial. They were also getting proper social services for their taxes. What this Government has done is pocket and pocket and no services. Do you see the state of this country even with all the increase in taxes??
Correct me if I am wrong…..but if a person holds a Ministry they can still run their own personal business???….No Conflict of interest???……………none at all???…..just asking………..
Bajan boy, no need to be personal. Have you read what you have written?
“ALL BAJANS” as you say ARE NOT PAYING TAXES and you know I am not wrong(especially Incone Tax). Listen to how some of them brag about beating the system.
I am all for making my country better, but surely don’t want a system that is iniquitous and people who are unscrupulous to dictate my life.
Last, you clearly did not read or comprehend my responses.
Equalities of Riches, I have never been appointed or selected to hold a ministry far less to manage one and my business at the same time.
Stop hiding behind innuendos and declare your hands. Coward!
Do the politicians in barbados pay their fair share of taxes? I doubt very much because barbados don`t have legislation in place to declare their assets. What a wonderfull place to be as a politician?
Looka I decide to ride donkey cart but i surely don’t want to pay more road taxes. I already had to purchase LED head lamps and clearance lamps for de cart alone and when it come to de donkey he self he can eat more dan me. He got to get a salt-bread and a Tiger Malt before he start day work?
Ossie Moore:
I, too am against paying anymore taxes. You all certainly have
not been reading my contributions to Barbados Today. No one can accuse me of suggesting more taxes as I am totally against all forms of draconian measures. What I am for, is paying my fair share of taxes, but not paying for Peter and Paul paying for all.
Only what is reasonable and just. I have already written on the deplorable state of our roads and posit that we should not be where we are at after fifty years of independence.
May I also add, I feel we are overtaxed. We need to collect the genuine taxes instead of imposing for the sake of imposing. Only a few like me stupidly run and pay all the impositions, then to be told they will be abolished. I am already out of pocket as I paid in full all the solid waste tax.
Mr Kellman….please tell us what type of hoodoo you use in the people of St. Lucy that they keep re-electing you.
Someone mention that bajans don`t stand up for their rights, all of this time you have not understand the bajan, it`s very simple if you know their history. The few that would say something, they would be dealt with short of being drag away in the nite, never to be seen or heard again and don`t forget that b`dos is where slavery was put into motion and it has being here every since, stay in your place and be docile. The Jamaicans, Trinidadians, Grenadians and infact most black people in this world die for their rights while bajans go under their bed and whisper and defends Massa who is of the same complexion as them today.
Does he know many islands don’t have VAT and that Land Tax was only recently implemented in Trinidad for example?
@hcaindre – house negroes i say. If you look into slavery at the oppressor, we can ask the question, do we really know who we are dealing with? @Patricia Browne – Believe me the oppressors eyes are wide open its the oppressed who’s eyes are closed and need opening.