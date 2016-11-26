Prime Minister’s ball
Barbadians from near and far celebrated last night in grand style at the Prime Minister’s Dinner and Ball, one of the highlights of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence celebrations.
Held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Ilaro Court, under the theme ‘One Golden Moment In Time, A Celebration of Excellence,’ the dinner and ball presented the quintessential Barbadian experience for the guests, treating them to fine dining, excellence in decor, fashion and music.
The theme of the event marked Barbados’ struggle towards nationhood, which culminated with a national celebration of pride and industry, when the Rt. Excellent Errol Walton Barrow, the island’s first Prime Minister, witnessed the raising of the Broken Trident for the first time on November 30, 1966.
Guests dressed to the nines arrived at the black tie affair from as early as 5:30 p.m. and were treated like true royalty throughout the night.
The dining experience featured an extensive showcase of world cuisines that have influenced our culinary landscape – Afro-Caribbean, Asian, Barbadian, British and North American.
They were also treated to top class jazz music, many Barbadian classics and fashion shows.
They also had the option of dining ‘at a Chef’s Table’, where they were hosted by five of Barbados’ esteemed culinary ambassadors and experienced world class gourmet cuisine with silver service and each chef’s menu.
Also on the night, 50 individuals from across several sectors were awarded the 50th Anniversary of Independence Award. The sectors range from entrepreneurship, education, science and technology, cultural arts, business, sports, medicine, civil society, public service and labor movement.
Addressing the gathering at the beginning of the event, Prime Minister Freundel Stuart thanked everyone for coming and congratulated the 50 awardees on a job well done, while encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.
Following dinner, many danced the night away to the sounds of the big bad band Krosfyah, RPB, Mistah Dale and Grynner. (DB)
Are we partying on the Titanic?
Nuff Pot holes + Nuff Water woes
=
$1000 a plate dinner
Even if people paid to be there it still does not gel right.
Nuff Said!!
Sour grapes, Hal and Francis?
A good time was had by all. This only happens once in a lifetime.
Well done Prime Minister, take a bow.
Before I forget.
This is such a poor write up on an outstanding event. The news media in Barbados ought to be ashamed. If this had anything to do with a miserable issue in Barbados this would have been written in such stinking detail.
The news media in Barbados is pitiful.
Man wanna right to celebrate the 50th anniversary in fine style. All who could have afforded it and wanted to be there went and enjoyed themselves. I have no problem with that.
You only reach 50 once and you cannot go back and celebrate it after it is gone. 50 years in anything is a big milestone and is very often celebrated in a big way. Why should this country be any different???
I have to drive and I am affected by some bad roads too but I am tired of the stupid, silly talk. Pot holes gine be bout here until the Lord comes. All manner of issues gine be bout here until the Lord comes regardless of whether the DLP or the BLP in government. Thing is, some of the issues we can assist with even if in a small way. Some of us throw away food and our neighbour is hungry. Some of us have clothes we don’t need while someone else is half-naked or naked yet we do not share but complain that the welfare department should help them. Give me a break!!!
NUFF SAID!!!!
The news media seem to have a responsibility to be the PR arm for the DEMS. Why this Carson C Cadogan don’t become a reporter and expound on every bit of clownish ese exhibited by the incompetent crew. Why not you tell Barbados that only 3 Ministers were there and that they were expecting 1000 people and only had 250. Do you expect the press to work miracles.
Bajan Girl you are a first class sycophant, did you go? Or were you busy doing your spying from some nearby tree? I was told that a tail was spotted hanging from one of the trees in the vicinity was that yours?
Bajan boy , is that what Mia told you?
this was not like her march where she expected 10,000 and only 200 turned up.
When you are still waiting for your income tax return and a mob a ton of other returns do you really want to party? Those who wanted to go went and I hope the $1000 was worth it. Does not change the fact that Bim is regressing because of mismanagement.
Imagined some schmuck is saying that to highlight the deplorable conditions of the roads is just silly talk, go ahead and have a party.
…One of the continuous gifts to myself for some time now is not to wake up any day with such fools nor go to bed.
Lets celebrate with the man.
Fete like he does.
Feel secure like he does.
Dress like he does.
Skin we teet like he does.
Understand that nothing can touch us, like he does.
Eat freely, drink only the best, and understand the bill belongs to .
some one else like he does.
I don’t see why everyone is complaining about “The Last Supper”.
I would appreciate if all who attended the party also made their way to Fair Child Street Bus Terminal one night. I waited 4 1/2 hours on buses to get home today. I am all for enjoyment, but what is there to celebrate, if you can not provide proper transportation for your citizens trying to get home after work? There is still corporal punishment in schools. You have to wait 8 hours at the QEH emergency unit if you cut your hand and need stitches, because there are only 3 doctors on duty. There is all this wonderful talk about the development of creative industries, but there is not one cultural center for the public. Where should creativity and innovation come from if only the privileged have access to cultural practice? Where is a serious initiative to revive agriculture so that vegetables do not have to be imported ? You all know the list is much longer. If one of the above gets tackled, then it is time for celebration. That is what I think. Else you rub the people wrong if you hold parties with entry fees of 500.00 or 1000.00 $
Every comment above,whether vicious or gentle, has an element of truth. The pot holes are real and so too is the importance of celebrating 50 regardless of who attended. Personally, I had and still have no problem with the 50th Anniversary Celebrations. My concern is with the uncaring, immature, insecure, incompetent, insatiably greedy members of Parliament (D, B and any other LP). However, I take solace from the fact that *”Our Journey Together is so Short”* as this missive below shows:
A young lady sat in a bus. At the next stop a loud and grumpy old lady came and sat by her. She squeezed into the seat and bumped her with her numerous bags.
The person sitting on the other side of the young lady got upset, asked her why she did not speak up and say something.
The young lady responded with a smile:
“It is not necessary to be rude or argue over something so insignificant, the journey together is so short. I get off at the next stop.”
This response deserves to be written in golden letters:
*”It is not necessary to argue over something so insignificant, our journey together is so short”*
If each one of us realized that our time here is so short; that to darken it with quarrels, futile arguments, not forgiving others, discontentment and a fault finding attitude would be a waste of time and energy.
Did someone break your heart? *Be calm, the journey is so short.*
Did someone betray, bully, cheat or humiliate you? *Be calm, forgive, the journey is so short.*
Whatever troubles anyone brings us, let us remember that *our journey together is so short.*
No one knows the duration of this journey. No one knows when their stop will come. *Our journey together is so short.*
Let us cherish friends and family. Let us be respectful, kind and forgiving to each other. Let us be filled with gratitude and gladness.
If I have ever hurt you, I ask for your forgiveness. If you have ever hurt me, you already have my forgiveness.
After all, *Our Journey Together is so Short!*