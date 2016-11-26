Prime Minister’s ball

Barbadians from near and far celebrated last night in grand style at the Prime Minister’s Dinner and Ball, one of the highlights of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence celebrations.

Held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Ilaro Court, under the theme ‘One Golden Moment In Time, A Celebration of Excellence,’ the dinner and ball presented the quintessential Barbadian experience for the guests, treating them to fine dining, excellence in decor, fashion and music.

The theme of the event marked Barbados’ struggle towards nationhood, which culminated with a national celebration of pride and industry, when the Rt. Excellent Errol Walton Barrow, the island’s first Prime Minister, witnessed the raising of the Broken Trident for the first time on November 30, 1966.

Guests dressed to the nines arrived at the black tie affair from as early as 5:30 p.m. and were treated like true royalty throughout the night.

The dining experience featured an extensive showcase of world cuisines that have influenced our culinary landscape – Afro-Caribbean, Asian, Barbadian, British and North American.

They were also treated to top class jazz music, many Barbadian classics and fashion shows.

They also had the option of dining ‘at a Chef’s Table’, where they were hosted by five of Barbados’ esteemed culinary ambassadors and experienced world class gourmet cuisine with silver service and each chef’s menu.

Also on the night, 50 individuals from across several sectors were awarded the 50th Anniversary of Independence Award. The sectors range from entrepreneurship, education, science and technology, cultural arts, business, sports, medicine, civil society, public service and labor movement.

Addressing the gathering at the beginning of the event, Prime Minister Freundel Stuart thanked everyone for coming and congratulated the 50 awardees on a job well done, while encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

Following dinner, many danced the night away to the sounds of the big bad band Krosfyah, RPB, Mistah Dale and Grynner. (DB)