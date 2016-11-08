Two charged in connection with shooting incident
Police have arrested and charged two men in relation to Friday’s shooting incident at Goddings Alley, Speightstown, St Peter, in which 39-year-old Ricardo Vincent Corbin of Date Tree in the parish received a gunshot wound to his left lower abdomen.
Mark George Daghorn, 49, of West End, Queen Street, Speightstown, St Peter was charged with wounding with intent, while Rico Stevenson Greaves, 28, of #1 Broomfield, St Lucy was charged with wounding with intent and use of firearm.
They both appeared before in the Holetown Magistrate Court and were remanded to prison to reappear on December 5.
Hmmm, the infamous and well-travelled Mark Daghorn… again!
Well . What happened to Daghorn on the 5th then ? Nothing in the papers that I saw.
PLease tell me this scumbag is in Dodds for a long time, or better still being deported back to the UK to finally answer to all his crimes there.
Many people will be thrilled that being the case.
Not heard the update. …but he seems to be running his restaurant over Christmas.