Two charged in connection with shooting incident

Police have arrested and charged two men in relation to Friday’s shooting incident at Goddings Alley, Speightstown, St Peter, in which 39-year-old Ricardo Vincent Corbin of Date Tree in the parish received a gunshot wound to his left lower abdomen.

Mark George Daghorn, 49, of West End, Queen Street, Speightstown, St Peter was charged with wounding with intent, while Rico Stevenson Greaves, 28, of #1 Broomfield, St Lucy was charged with wounding with intent and use of firearm.

They both appeared before in the Holetown Magistrate Court and were remanded to prison to reappear on December 5.