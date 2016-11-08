Two charged in connection with shooting incident

Added by Desmond Brown on November 8, 2016.
Police have arrested and charged two men in relation to Friday’s shooting incident at Goddings Alley, Speightstown, St Peter, in which 39-year-old Ricardo Vincent Corbin of Date Tree in the parish received a gunshot wound to his left lower abdomen.

Mark George Daghorn, 49, of West End, Queen Street, Speightstown, St Peter was charged with wounding with intent, while Rico Stevenson Greaves, 28, of #1 Broomfield, St Lucy was charged with wounding with intent and use of firearm.

They both appeared before in the Holetown Magistrate Court and were remanded to prison to reappear on December 5.

3 Responses to Two charged in connection with shooting incident

  1. Sue Donym November 8, 2016 at 8:53 pm

    Hmmm, the infamous and well-travelled Mark Daghorn… again!

  2. Justice seeker December 10, 2016 at 8:30 am

    Well . What happened to Daghorn on the 5th then ? Nothing in the papers that I saw.

    PLease tell me this scumbag is in Dodds for a long time, or better still being deported back to the UK to finally answer to all his crimes there.

    Many people will be thrilled that being the case.

  3. L.singh January 1, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Not heard the update. …but he seems to be running his restaurant over Christmas.

