Christmas Wonderland is back

After a 12-year break, Simpson Motors is reintroducing Christmas Wonderland.

From December 9 to 12, the Simpson Motors showroom at Warrens St Michael will be transformed into magical wonderland, and CEO Debbie Simpson told last evening’s press launch that families were in for quite a treat.

“Our showroom will be completely transformed into something you have never ever seen before, our past wonderlands all together,” said Simpson.

The event was first conceived in 1993 and this year it promises to be a delightful experience for children and families as they take in the sights and sounds of Christmas.

The public will be asked to make a minimum donation of $5, the proceeds of which will go towards the Barbados Cancer Society, the Diabetes Association of Barbados, and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“We hope that at Christmas people will pull their pockets, recognising the important work that these organisations do,” Simpson said.

Explaining the purpose of the Christmas Wonderland, Simpson stated: “Our company is founded on biblical principles and we really believe that everything we do should be family centric so Christmas wonderland is really and truly what we are all about, getting families together, having wholesome entertainment”.