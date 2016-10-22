Christmas Wonderland is back
After a 12-year break, Simpson Motors is reintroducing Christmas Wonderland.
From December 9 to 12, the Simpson Motors showroom at Warrens St Michael will be transformed into magical wonderland, and CEO Debbie Simpson told last evening’s press launch that families were in for quite a treat.
“Our showroom will be completely transformed into something you have never ever seen before, our past wonderlands all together,” said Simpson.
The event was first conceived in 1993 and this year it promises to be a delightful experience for children and families as they take in the sights and sounds of Christmas.
The public will be asked to make a minimum donation of $5, the proceeds of which will go towards the Barbados Cancer Society, the Diabetes Association of Barbados, and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
“We hope that at Christmas people will pull their pockets, recognising the important work that these organisations do,” Simpson said.
Explaining the purpose of the Christmas Wonderland, Simpson stated: “Our company is founded on biblical principles and we really believe that everything we do should be family centric so Christmas wonderland is really and truly what we are all about, getting families together, having wholesome entertainment”.
Diana Walthrus i remember you taking me here as a child.
But wait a minute. Something’s not quite right here. Isn’t there supposed to be a much bigger celebration taking place before we get to Christmas?
Yes. It’s the 50th. anniversary of independence. Remember the big count-down that’s going on.
That’s going to be a big clash. And I suspect Christmas is going to win, especially since the Chairman of the planning committee is lapping it all up at the Wonderland experience.
Isn’t the 50th anniversary big celebrations for independence taking place in November? Simpson Motors fundraising event commences from December 9th – 12th.
Everyone knows that because our independence is so close to December that there are always lapses/clashes with celebrating both. Par for the course.
That being said, bajans like to party and they will attend events.
I love Christmas and would love to see it as long as I can 🙂
Olutoye: I never knew we Bajans had a grinch!!! Happy evahting to you: 50Th Bashment; Rihanna; Sorrel; baked pork; Christmas-Morning service. Evahting. Bah Humbug??? Nah…those people are just getting set-up…spreading some joy…pasting happy smiles on the kids faces. So what effin dem sell a few more cars in the bargain? Their Sir Kyffin’s heart, and those close to him, are in the right place, I assure you from personal knowledge. Relax…and Happy Evaht’ing to you and yours!
Tony, I’m not sure why you need to “assure” me that the Simspons’ hearts are in the right place. I never doubted that. My comments were not meant to be a reflection of where their hearts are.. They clearly want to bring cheer to the children. But if we are getting excited about christmas even before the end of October what is going to happen to the national focus on the independence jubilee?
Tony
I agree with you. This is what you call the Sheeple. Just follow – while these people financially feed off our people. The whole thing is nothing but a money making spree. They still hate our guts too.
I remeber this as a lil girl, I know my kids will really enjoy it
To bad I’m a adult now sigh
Ms. Debbie, I thank and congratulate you and the Simpson Group. Our little children and the Diabetic Assoc. will benefit. Olutoye, Everything”s correct here. Think man, think.How many Bajans know what independence means. A lot of them are in their forties and are still living under their parents’ roof. They do not contribute even a roll of toilet paper or a tube of toothpaste. And they are looking forward to inheriting everything. Until every one learns God bless the child that has its own, we are getting no where and getting there fast. You get the Nation Group and Massey and that lot to contribute. Instead they’re in their board rooms planning advertising and marketing strategies.. God Bless You Debbie.
Can’t wait to see it
Veroniva be careful what you say. You might get deleted if they don’t agree with you.
It’s about time they bring it back
There are persons who strongly believe that because Barbados is experiencing economic and social challenges, high taxation, poor water distribution, poor garbage management, etc; that bajans should go in holes, go underground and cease to exist, in other words, STOP LIVING.
I will say this emphatically, my social life is not influenced by who in or out of government (Bs, Ds, NDPs, the new wanna Bs upcoming parties), my social life is influenced by what I love to do socially and if I want to spend my hard earned money or not for any occasion. If I want to go to all the 50th anniversary fetes, that is my business, if I want to go to all the Christmas parties, that is my business, my choice. That does not mean that I am unaware of the challenges and the fact that some people are having it rough, but I have a life to live.
We can do what some want; shut down our lives, do not support any activities in the country, fetes, shows, charities or anything for that matter. I can see the fallout in business for hairdressers, nail technicians, boutiques, shoe stores, hair retailers (lol), food distributors, caterers, musicians, hire cars and list can go on.
If we are to keep economic activity going and keep those businesses I mentioned afloat we have to support the activities that will generate business for them. I don’t give a rats tail about people’s political affiliation and they trying to deter people from supporting activities to make the government look bad. I have to see the bigger picture, those small business who are depending on the activities to get a little extra income to stay afloat and keep people employed. I does think for myself.
Like it or not, bajans are going to go out and enjoy themselves. It was said that quite a few bajans from abroad are already booked to come home for the 50th anniversary celebrations. Whether birthday, wedding or other, you only get to celebrate 50 years once. Um aint missing me!!!!
Well said coralita. If you were near me I would give you a hug.
Good people.