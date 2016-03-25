‘I am bigger than Barbados’

Artist demands That court deal with case

Carl Andrew ‘Woolly’ Hewitt wants his court case dealt with so he can get on with his life.

Hewitt, an artist, expressed that wish to Magistrate Douglas Frederick today when he reappeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court No. 1.

The 60-year-old Deighton Road, St Michael resident is charged with causing serious bodily harm to Carmen Kellman with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her on September 26, 2012.

When the case came up again today, Sergeant Martin Rock told the court the complainant could not be found, despite police visiting both of the addresses she had provided.

Magistrate Frederick told the accused the prosecution needed to find the complainant so she could state whether or not she still has an interest in the matter.

Hewitt, however, was adamant that some determination be made about the matter. He said: “I don’t have time to be coming to court every day.”

In a booming voice, Hewitt told Magistrate Frederick: “I am a world-acclaimed artist, as you know.”

“Yeah. I know you are the only wool artist in the world,” the magistrate replied.

Hewitt went on: “I get paid by selling my art. I don’t get a monthly salary so I can’t be coming here all the time. Any person can google me and see who I am.

“Make a final analysis of this, Sir, and let me get on with my life. I have three million fans around the world that want to get to know me.

“I am Woolly Hewitt. I am bigger than Barbados. Me and Rihanna. Nobody else.”

Hewitt, who was unrepresented by counsel, was granted a final adjournment until June 1, by which time the prosecution is expected to contact the complainant.

“I can give autographs. Even my shoes autographed Woolly Hewitt,” the accused said as he left the dock, pausing by some police recruits to show them his shoe sole. (SD)