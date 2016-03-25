‘I am bigger than Barbados’
Artist demands That court deal with case
Carl Andrew ‘Woolly’ Hewitt wants his court case dealt with so he can get on with his life.
Hewitt, an artist, expressed that wish to Magistrate Douglas Frederick today when he reappeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court No. 1.
The 60-year-old Deighton Road, St Michael resident is charged with causing serious bodily harm to Carmen Kellman with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her on September 26, 2012.
When the case came up again today, Sergeant Martin Rock told the court the complainant could not be found, despite police visiting both of the addresses she had provided.
Magistrate Frederick told the accused the prosecution needed to find the complainant so she could state whether or not she still has an interest in the matter.
Hewitt, however, was adamant that some determination be made about the matter. He said: “I don’t have time to be coming to court every day.”
In a booming voice, Hewitt told Magistrate Frederick: “I am a world-acclaimed artist, as you know.”
“Yeah. I know you are the only wool artist in the world,” the magistrate replied.
Hewitt went on: “I get paid by selling my art. I don’t get a monthly salary so I can’t be coming here all the time. Any person can google me and see who I am.
“Make a final analysis of this, Sir, and let me get on with my life. I have three million fans around the world that want to get to know me.
“I am Woolly Hewitt. I am bigger than Barbados. Me and Rihanna. Nobody else.”
Hewitt, who was unrepresented by counsel, was granted a final adjournment until June 1, by which time the prosecution is expected to contact the complainant.
“I can give autographs. Even my shoes autographed Woolly Hewitt,” the accused said as he left the dock, pausing by some police recruits to show them his shoe sole. (SD)
But family we Hewitts in violent people so who started it ?
What an over inflated ego, in fact little man only cowards use their fists.
Can’t find the complainant ??? then DISMISS the case and fine her for wasting the Courts time….FULL STOP !!
This case should have been dismissed. Due to the lack of respect for the defendant. This is a very clear example of how the magistrate and the prosecutor works together for a conviction.
Almost 4 years and the prosecutor can’t present a case. If that was the other way around and the defendant doesn’t turn up, you bet the court would have acted on behalf of the prosecutor.
Where is the equal justice system that the police, magistrates, lawyers and politicians talk about. Come on people, its an illusion of due process. Do you expect a doctor to tell you his medicine was wrong? It’s about time people wake up and understand that the justice system is corrupted and build to preserve the power and the control the people. Nobody should be having to live with a suspicious crime over their heads over 12 months after being charged. In the European union the suspect automatically walks free or the government pay compensation. He’s right and have a natural right to be able to get on with his life..
Lol. I’m surprised they managed to fit all that ego into the court room.
What an unattractive man!
Please stay in Barbados little man.
Who is wooly Hewitt !
I’m pleased to have met you Wooly…. Keep fighting on… You are a real inspiration and your appearance won’t cause me to look down on you….And as the saying goes never judge a book by it’s cover…That I take as a serious command …I look forward to more conversations with you….
I am pleased to have met him…Woolly Hewitt a simple looking individual…Whom if you see him traversing Barbados could be easily mistaken for a vagrant or a purse snatcher…. Which I’m sure many people might’ve done before ….But I dare say that saying …Don’t judge a book by it’s cover can be quoted in woolly’s case…This man is an impressive individual who although is world renowned as an artist doesn’t walk about boasting but I’ll say once you get to meet him you can easily look forward to seeing him again…I’m hoping this ongoing court situation can be over and done with for his sake…
Comments in response to Angela Maria’s comments on this story … From Woolly Hewitt World famous artists and only wool artist in the world…
In his own words:- I am Woolly Hewitt World famous and only wool artist in the world…I am a celebrity my ugly face is being highlighted in millions of copies of magazines the world over in many different languages… Such magazines as Hello,OK, People’s, The Enquirer, USA Weekly … Also via the World Wide Web having millions of Fan’s the world over…
Remember I am Woolly Hewitt… You are not on my level ….I have insulted the entire Barbados,so what about you ??
I Woolly am big…I don’t care I say what I want to as I like for I am huge….
Your beautiful face is nowhere to be seen but stuck in a dirty toilet bowl fill with stool…
No Bajan has put me where I am presently….I say what I want without any apologies ….I am World famous not locally famous …
World Famous Artists….Woolly Hewitt.