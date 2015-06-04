GUYANA – Jealous man kills ex-wife and her lover

GEORGETOWN –– A Corentyne Berbice man, early yesterday morning, hacked to death his former wife and her new lover in a barbaric attack in the man’s Tain, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) home.

The attack has shocked the small community, but residents said they saw it coming, due to the constant tussle between the trio over the past year. Dead are 38-year-old Parbabattie Vrayuen called “Nicki” of Kilcoy, Corentyne, and her companion 56-year-old Ramdat Persaud called “Buddy” of 62 Johns Settlement, Corentyne. Police in “B” Division have since nabbed the killer Ian Boodhoo, who has allegedly confessed to the double murder. His arrest came hours after the discovery of the bloody remains of Vrayuen and Persaud.

The discovery was made around 6:30 p.m. at Persaud’s home after his senile uncle Eddie Ramdanan, who occupies a portion of the lower flat of the house, noticed a broken window at the side of the house.

He ventured upstairs to inform Persaud and noticed that the door was ajar. He pushed the door open, at which point he stumbled on the couple’s badly chopped bodies on the bed.

“Me went backyard to empty me tenny and see ah window bruk me go upstairs, and feh tell Buddy but a door been done open so me push am and see Buddy dead on the bed and the lady with she neck cut on the ground. In the bedroom was bare blood all ova, me holler and then neighbour come and then call the police,” Ramdanan related.

The double murder has sent shockwave through the quiet community of Tain. When the Guyana Times arrived at the scene, hundreds had already gathered, desperately trying to get a glimpse of the bodies. The acrid scent of fresh blood filled the air as many persons were seen covering their faces. Police were carrying out investigation at the crime scene.

After completing their investigations and the bodies removed, curious onlookers quickly made their ways to the upper flat of the house to get a glimpse of the crime scene.

According to a man, who lives a few houses away, he was about to leave for work when he heard of the gruesome murder.

“As soon as we stepped into the house, blood was visible everywhere; from the doorway to the bedroom you can see the trail of blood as it lead to the bodies,” the man related.

Persaud was discovered naked on the bed with a gaping wound to his head, with the blood seen dripping from the soaked mattress onto the floor. Vrayuen was found in a crouching position in her underwear next to the bed.

She too had a single gaping wound to her neck that gave the impression that someone tried to decapitate her.

In another room, there was an open bottle which was suspected to contain a poisonous substance. This gave the impression that it was a murder/suicide. However this theory was later ruled out with the alleged confession of Boodhoo.

The suspected murder weapon, a bloody cutlass, was found a few feet away in the upper flat of the house. The lower and some sections of the upper flat were also ransacked; however no one can say for sure if this was done by the attacker or unscrupulous people who were on the scene. The incident reportedly occurred sometime between 11p.m. Tuesday night and 4 a.m. yesterday morning.

The Guyana Times was informed by neighbours that the couple was having an argument earlier in the night, around 8 p.m., but did not hear anything after until the discovery of the bodies in the morning.

Reports reaching this newspaper related that there was a previous incident with the reputed husband and Persaud, where Persaud was chopped with an axe to the head. Relatives, who asked to remain anonymous, said that Persaud, Vrayuen and Boodhoo were all drinking when Boodhoo found out that Persaud and Vrayuen were in a relationship. A heated argument ensued that led to a physical confrontation.

In that incident, Boodhoo chopped Persaud with an axe causing him to suffer cranium fracture and be hospitalized for several weeks. Bodhoo reportedly fled the country to Trinidad and only returned three weeks ago. The incident reportedly occurred at Vrayuen’s residence at Kilcoy earlier this year. Persaud, who is a United States citizen, would spend time with Vrayuen whenever he would visit. The relative disclosed that since the incident Persaud never went back to America. He was however due to leave later this month for one of his daughters’ wedding on July 4.

According to relatives, Vrayuen was a mother of two, a 14-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter, who were both conceived from her first marriage. She lost her husband in an accident seven years ago. She reportedly then struck up a relationship with Boodhoo two years ago, much to the disapproval of his family. They however still shared a common law relationship where they lived together for a while. As things got worse, she broke off the relationship.

About a year ago she met Persaud while working as a domestic cleaner for his uncle living next door. The relative said that Boodhoo would frequently threaten and verbally abuse Vrayuen since his return from Trinidad, and would try to get her to repair their relationship. The last occurrence of such was Monday last when Vrayuen threatened to go to the Police if he continues.

A post-mortem performed at the Port Mourant Hospital by pathologist Dr Vivekanand Bridgmohan confirmed that Persaud died from bleeding to the brain due to the chop wound to the head, and Vrayuen died due to shock and haemorrhage from a chop wound to the neck.

There was no trace of any poisonous substance in either person’s system.

Family members of Persaud, who was well known in the community and is said to be very helpful, are in the process of flying his body back to the United States for his burial. He leaves to mourn his two children and other family members who reside overseas.

Source: (Guyana Times)