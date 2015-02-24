No 40-hour week in the army now!

Officers and enlisted ranks of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) have been reminded that their service has never been and will never be based on the 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 40-hour week framework.

This reminder came from the army’s chief of staff Colonel Alvin Quintyne as he reinforced the point that time in the military was not measured in such terms, and service called for personal sacrifice.

Quintyne was speaking at yesterday’s annual Barbados Regiment Colour To Church service at St Matthias Anglican Church.

“You the members of the Regiment, and indeed all our members of the BDF, are expected to respond whenever, wherever and however duty calls. Unlike public officers, the members of the force simply don’t have that choice allowed under Section 104 of the Safety And Health At Work Act , 2005 of refusing to carry our assigned tasks –– no matter how potentially dangerous the mission may be to your health, safety and well-being,” he said.

Quintyne stated that when duty came knocking at the doors of BDF members, being the “loyal sons and daughters of the Regiment and of this fair land”, they had to be at all times ready to respond, and to provide the best quality of military service through the sacrifice of time, energy and “even your lives in the interest of the security and well-being of the nation”.

“I seize this opportunity to remind the commanders of the various levels in the Regiment that this readiness to respond does not materialize overnight and neither does it depend solely on the machines, material and military might placed at your disposal. This readiness to respond, of which I speak, calls for good, decisive leadership at all levels in the Regiment’s hierarchy.

“In simple terms, machines, material and military might matter not, if the men and women at the tip of the force’s spear are not properly managed and led,” the chief of staff warned.

Quintyne also announced at the church service that the new BDF senior chaplain would be the rector of St Matthias Anglican Church, Reverend Hugh Sandiford.

That position was previously held by Reverend Canon Devere Murrell who served up until December 31 last year as former rector of St Matthias.

Delivering his first sermon as the newly appointed senior chaplain to the military, Sandiford, who commended the BDF for the good work it had been doing in protecting the country, said he looked forward

to offering his service.