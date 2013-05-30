Slow sales at Coverley

by Emmanuel Joseph

The more than 1,000 houses at the Villages at Coverley in Christ Church are in great demand.

But General Manager of Housing Concepts SRL, Anna Clarke, told Barbados TODAY this afternoon that the pace at which prospective home owners were buying them, was being constrained by individual financial challenges and the economic downturn in the country as a whole.

“The interest is there, the demand is there, but people are losing their jobs, or are facing financial issues. We have our own mortgage department and have been able to help some people, but things are not as good as they used to be years ago,” pointed out Clarke, whose company manages the massive public/private sector community lifestyle housing project.

Clarke revealed that of the 1,026 built, only 200 had so far been sold and occupied.

“We get about 15 tours per day and have been selling an average 10 houses per month,” she disclosed.

The general manager said the multi-million-dollar residential housing venture, which got off the ground in July 2009, sold the first home in January 2011.

“Despite the challenging times, we are holding our own. We are selling the first six villages and working on putting the finishing touches on the others,” explained the management official.

She listed the six villages as Tamarind, comprising 70 units, Sea Grape, 46; Avacado, 64; Mango, 77; Cherry North, 76; and Ackee East, 43.

“People have embraced Mango and Ackee. They are the busiest villages. In fact, the residents there have got together and nicknamed themselves the Mangolians,” informed Clarke.

The executive also reported that activity at the sprawling residential facility had been intensifying.

“The town centre is busy at night with karaoke every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. We also have movie nights,” she announced.

Clarke said residents also come out to lime on the benches by a pond, adding that the playing field also provided an outlet for recreation.

“Next week Wednesday, we will start Zumba exercises in the town centre. A recreational centre will also be coming soon, as well as a supermarket and gym. The supermarket and gym will be priority,” declared the spokesperson for the Villages at Coverley.

She listed the other amenities of the housing community as an emergency medical centre and pharmacy, a commercial bank, restaurants, retail shops and pre-school facility.

Clarke revealed too that mail carriers do not have to ride around to each house to deliver mail.

“We have postal sites in central areas of the village, where the postman would drop in the mail in these boxes that have the numbers of all the homes.