Reminder of election day rules

The Supervisor of Elections has reminded the public that it is an offence to sell, offer, expose for sale or give away intoxicating liquor on polling day, Thursday, February 21, at any premises in the Constituency to which a licence issued under the Liquor Licence Act. Cap. 182 applies, or to supply intoxicating liquor to any person on the premises of a club at any time between the opening and closing of the poll.

In addition, the use of loudspeakers, bunting, bands of music, flags, party badges, etc. as political propaganda is also forbidden.

During the hours when the poll opens on Polling Day, “no person shall assemble or congregate within 100 yards of any polling station”.

Moreover, every employer shall allow every elector in his employ a reasonable period of not less than one hour for voting on polling day. And, no employer shall make any deduction from the pay or other remuneration of any such elector or impose upon or extract from him any penalty by reason of his absence during such period.

Any employer who directly or indirectly refuses or by intimidation, undue influence, or in any other way interferes with the granting to an elector in his employ of the period of voting, as provided in this section, is liable if convicted to a fee not exceeding $500 or imprisonment for six months.